Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: TheoTown, Phone Drive, Weather Line, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Weather Line, Phone Drive: File Storage Sync, Canary Mail, TheoTown, The Quest, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Weather Line: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Magnifier with Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal/Watch: Canary Mail: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Afterlight — Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: TheoTown: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Remoter VNC – Remote Desktop: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)
Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man GOTY $32 or $10 off DLC, Jak and Daxter Bundle $15, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Glitchskier: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Lifeline: Halfway to Infinity: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Lifeline: Flatline: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Card Thief: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Truck Simulation 19: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: SHINE – Journey Of Light: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2019: $3 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Terra Mystica: $5 (Reg. $10)
Mac: Mybrushes: $1 (Reg. $10)
