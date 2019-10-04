Save $200 on Intel’s latest NUC 8 Islay Canyon Mini PC with deals from $580

B&H is currently taking $200 off a selection of Intel NUC 8 Islay Canyon Mini PC with deals starting at $580 shipped when code COMIC19 has been applied at checkout. One standout is on the Intel i5 1.6GHz/8GB/256GB SSD model at $597.99. Normally selling for $798, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen and subsequently a new low. Having been released just this past summer, Intel’s latest NUC has an Islay Canyon processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD. It’s heavy on I/O as well, rocking USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0, HDMI, and more. All of this makes NUC a solid option for your home media servers and more. Ratings are still coming in on this new release, but previous generation models are well-reviewed. Head below for more and be sure to apply the promo code above to lock-in the discounts.

Other notable Intel NUC discounts:

Those looking for a more barebones alternative will be right at home with the Intel NUC 6 Essential Kit at $270. It lacks any built-in memory or storage, meaning you’ll have to supply your own hard drive and RAM. But if you already have the needed components, or have a different end result in mind than the NUC 8, it’s a more affordable way to get started.

Intel NUC 8 Islay Canyon Mini PC features:

The Intel NUC 8 Mainstream-G Islay Canyon mini PC is a compact entry-level gaming system powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core processor and AMD Radeon 540X graphics. It’s also equipped with 8GB of 1866 MHz LPDDR3 RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Other integrated features include HDMI and Mini DisplayPort connectivity, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, an SDXC card reader, and multiple USB ports

