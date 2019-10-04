Philips’ Air Fryer uses almost no oil to cook your meal, now $60 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Philips Viva Collection Analog Air Fryer (HD9220/29) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $100 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Using rapid air technology, the Philips Viva “provides a healthy and low-fat frying process” using little to no oil. Features include a 1.8-lb. food capacity, adjustable thermostat, cool touch housing and 1425-Watts of overall power. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If you don’t need that big of a capacity, you can save some cash with the Dash Compact Air Fryer 1.2-L Electric Air Fryer starting from $46. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers. You might have a hard time getting an entire dinner in this one for the whole family, but it will work great for side dishes and the like.

Explore the healthy way to fry with this Viva Collection Airfryer from Philips. Rapid Air technology provides a healthy and low-fat frying process, and because little or no oil is required for cooking, cleaning is easy and quick with minimal odor. This Viva Collection Airfryer includes a recipe book so you can get started quickly.

