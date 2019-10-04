Switch Lite accessory deals from $5: screen protectors, cases, more

TechMatte (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for Nintendo Switch Lite at $5. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $9, today’s offer is 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. If you just recently got a Switch Lite in your hands, it might be a good idea to protect the only screen you can play game on, especially at just $5. These are “ultra thin” at 0.3mm thick and feature a scratch resistant surface with an oleophobic coating to minimize fingerprints. Along with the 3 screen protectors you also receive wet wipes, a micro-fiber cleaning cloth, squeeze card and hinge stickers. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

We also spotted some notable deals on other TechMatte Switch Lite accessories. The amCase Hard Shell Carrying Case is regularly $14 but is now down to $6.99 Prime shipped. The same goes for the $7 TechMatte Grip Case for Nintendo Switch Lite which is also down from the usual $14. Reviews are positive but thin. Although most TechMatte gear receives solid ratings.

Speaking of Switch Lite, here’s our hands-on review where we said it is “an even more delightfully portable version of Nintendo’s hit hybrid.” On top of that, you’ll want to check out 8Bitdo’s Bluetooth gamepad for Switch Lite and WaterField’s new cases.

TechMatte Tempered Glass Screen Protectors:

Specifically designed for Nintendo Switch Lite (2019)

Ultra-clear High Definition with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience

Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity

Highly durable, and scratch resistant – surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints.

