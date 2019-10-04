Read 2.5- and 3.5-inch drives with this USB 3.0 to SATA adapter: $9 (50% off)

WEME (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB 3.0 to SATA adapter for $9.04 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 2UD268MC at checkout. This is down over 50% from its regular rate and is among the lowest pricing that we’ve tracked historically. This adapter is able to read both 2.5- and 3.5-inch drives, as it has an external power source. Whether you’re an avid PC builder or someone who just upgraded from a normal HDD to an SSD, this is a must-have addition to any toolkit. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Make the dock compatible with your Mac or iPad by picking up nonda’s USB-C to USB 3.1 adapter for $8 Prime shipped. It’s a must-have in anyone’s bag where Apple’s latest devices reside. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller, giving you peace of mind when purchased. I own a few of these and absolutely love them.
WEME USB 3.0 to SATA adapter features:
- Use your 2.5″ / 3.5″ SATA I / II / III as an additional external hard drive
- High speed USB 3.0 specification and backward compatible with USB 2.0
- Hot swappable, plug and play
