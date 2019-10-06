SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC hits one of its best prices yet at $350 (Reg. $440)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card for $349.99 shipped. Originally $500, it’s currently $440 at Amazon where we’ve previously seen it fall to $340 once. SanDisk Extreme microSDXC cards deliver read and write speeds up to 160MB/s. With a massive 1TB capacity and those transfer speeds, this is an easy buy for content creators regularly working with high-resolution files. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,400 Amazon reviewers.
SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card features:
- Up to 160MB/s* read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos(2). Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.
- Up to 90MB/s* write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.
- 4K UHD and Full HD-ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5).
- Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance
- Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof
- Get the SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (available on Google Play)
