Apple Watch Series 3 hits new Amazon all-time low at $190

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm in silver for $189.99 shipped. That’s nearly $90 off the regular going rate in the first half of 2019, $9 less than Prime Day, and an Amazon all-time low. You’ll pay $229 for the 42mm model, which is in line with our previous mentions. Apple Watch Series 3 features built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, a digital crown and swimproof design to keep the fitness tracking going no matter where you are. While the new Apple Watch Series 5 offers a number of notable features, there’s still plenty to like about Series 3 at this price point. Our Zac Hall detailed all the reasons to consider this previous-generation model in his re-review last month.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an extra band. First-party options from Apple come in various finishes or you can swing by our roundup of the best third-party straps for even more styles on sale. Either way, you’ll want to be certain you have a few other bands available for various activities and social events.

Don’t forget, Apple Watch Series 4 is still currently $129 off, marking some of the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

Measure your workouts, from running and cycling to high-intensity interval training. Track and share your daily activity, and get the motivation you need to hit your goals. Better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. Automatically sync your favorite playlists. And stay connected to the people and info you care about most.

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean

Aluminum case

