HooToo’s $25.50 USB-C hub packs Ethernet, SD, charging passthrough, more

HooToo-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Dock for $25.74 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code NS2ODQJN at checkout. This is down from its $55 going rate, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked on HooToo’s 8-in-1 dock. Sporting Ethernet, SD, microSD, USB 3.0, 100W USB-C Power Delivery charging passthrough, and more, this dock brings you everything that most modern Macs are missing. Plus, it is compatible with Apple’s latest iPad, offering a plethora of I/O as well as wired internet for high-speed browsing. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For just adapting a single device from USB 3.0 to USB-C, check out nonda’s dongle for just $8 Prime shipped. Sure, this dongle doesn’t bring Ethernet, SD, or other features to the table like the above HooToo deal. However, at $8, the cost is nearly 70% under today’s lead deal, leaving quite a bit of savings in your pocket.

HooToo USB-C Dock features:

HooToo Hubs come with 4K HDMI Port, USB-C Port, RJ45 Ethernet Port, Power Delivery Port, SD/TF 3.0 Card readers, 2 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 Port.

The HUB HDMI Port supports 4K 30hz or 2K 60hz Display

RJ45 Ethernet connection is more stable and speedy for you to download when working or gaming

Swap and sync nearly all SD card formats with the microSD and standard SD card slots

2 USB 3.0 Ports can provide access 5 Gbps data transfer speeds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!