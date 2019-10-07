HooToo’s $25.50 USB-C hub packs Ethernet, SD, charging passthrough, more

HooToo-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Dock for $25.74 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code NS2ODQJN at checkout. This is down from its $55 going rate, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked on HooToo’s 8-in-1 dock. Sporting Ethernet, SD, microSD, USB 3.0, 100W USB-C Power Delivery charging passthrough, and more, this dock brings you everything that most modern Macs are missing. Plus, it is compatible with Apple’s latest iPad, offering a plethora of I/O as well as wired internet for high-speed browsing. Rated 4.9/5 stars.
For just adapting a single device from USB 3.0 to USB-C, check out nonda’s dongle for just $8 Prime shipped. Sure, this dongle doesn’t bring Ethernet, SD, or other features to the table like the above HooToo deal. However, at $8, the cost is nearly 70% under today’s lead deal, leaving quite a bit of savings in your pocket.
HooToo USB-C Dock features:
- HooToo Hubs come with 4K HDMI Port, USB-C Port, RJ45 Ethernet Port, Power Delivery Port, SD/TF 3.0 Card readers, 2 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 Port.
- The HUB HDMI Port supports 4K 30hz or 2K 60hz Display
- RJ45 Ethernet connection is more stable and speedy for you to download when working or gaming
- Swap and sync nearly all SD card formats with the microSD and standard SD card slots
- 2 USB 3.0 Ports can provide access 5 Gbps data transfer speeds
