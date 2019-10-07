Turn your Galaxy S9 into a computer with Samsung’s $60 DeX Pad Dock ($40 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the DeX Pad Docking Station for Samsung Galaxy S9/+ at $59.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is $20 under the previous price drop and is the second best we’ve tracked all-time. This Galaxy handset-compatible smart dock has dual USB ports as well as an HDMI input to turn your Samsung smartphone into a full-blown desktop computer. It powers a connected device via USB-C and also allows you to use its screen as a trackpad. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 140 customers. More below.

Those who don’t need the additional ports can save a bit more by opting for Samsung’s DeX USB-C to HDMI Cable at $37. It still turns your Galaxy handset into a desktop, but you’ll have to rely on Bluetooth for connecting peripherals. It also means you won’t be able to power your device while it’s in desktop mode either. But for notably less than the lead deal, it may fit the bill for your needs.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re still seeing Samsung’s USB-C Charging Dock on sale for $36 (Reg. $60).

Samsung DeX Pad Dock features:

Connect your Galaxy S9 or S9+ to an external monitor with this Samsung DeX Pad dock. It turns your phone into a computer and touch pad, letting you open business apps and documents or run a virtual Windows desktop. This Samsung DeX Pad dock has USB, HDMI and USB-C ports for linking additional peripheral devices.

