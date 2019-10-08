Magazine subs from $4/yr.: Kiplinger’s Finance, Conde Nast Traveler, more

As part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering a collection of magazine subs from $4 per year. One standout is the 1-year subscription to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine for $5.99 with free delivery each month. Regularly $15 per year direct and currently up at over $20 on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous 1-year mention and is the lowest total we can find. Focused around ensuring readers make smart decisions with their money, Kiplinger’s features investment reports, taxes information, insurance tips, college tuition pieces, and much more. Head below for more details.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the deals in the DiscountMags Deals of the Week sale right here. You’ll find additional titles starting from just $4 per year each and all of them are at the best price we can find.

As always, shipping is free at DiscountMags every month and it will never auto-renew your subscription or charge sales tax. You can send any of the mags in your cart to a separate address with a gift note should you choose to do so.

Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine:

KIPLINGER’S PERSONAL FINANCE MAGAZINE provides affluent readers with the information they need to make smart decisions about their money. Each issue includes intelligent reporting on investments, taxes, insurance, paying for college, planning for retirement, home ownership, major purchases such as cars and computers and other personal finance topics.

