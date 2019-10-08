Sony’s latest model Gold Wireless Gaming Headset is now $59.50 (Reg. $80+)

Altatac via Rakuten is now offering the latest model Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Gaming Headset for $59.45 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Originally $100, they regularly sell for $80 or so at Amazon. Today’s deal is $11 below our previous mention on the black set, matching the last deal price we saw on the white model and is the best we can find. Features include virtual 7.1 surround sound, a hidden noise cancelling microphone, and more. The free companion app allows gamers to download sound profiles directly from the developers for audio exactly the way it was meant to be heard. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s lead deal is $5 below Amazon’s best refurbished listing. If the PlayStation branding and customizable sound profiles don’t interest you, there are options for less. Something like this Corsair HS60 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset at $50 is a great option or save even more with the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset at $46 shipped.

Sony's new Call of Duty Modern Warfare PS4 Pro bundle

Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Gaming Headset :

The new Gold Wireless headset was designed to deliver enhanced comfort and performance while maintaining the amazing gaming audio experience you’ve come to love. From the biggest booms to the quietest whispers, you’ll experience every detail of your favorite games in stunning high fidelity 7.1 virtual Surround sound via the PlayStation.4/PlayStation.3/PlayStation. Vita/PC Gold wireless stereo headset. Plus, keep the chatter coming through the hidden noise-canceling microphone, and get access to Custom game modes created by Developers Exclusively for PlayStation.

