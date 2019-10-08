Bring home YI’s Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $61 and save 24%

YI Technology (99% positive all-time feedback from 19,500+) via Amazon offers its Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $60.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code QQ3W2J7Y at checkout. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in months and comes within $9 of the all-time low from back in January. YI’s outdoor security camera features a 110-degree wide-angle lens and records in 1080p. On top of that, it also sports night vision, two-way audio and motion alerts, as well as full weather resistance. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,600 customers. More details below.

Another notable feature here with YI’s outdoor camera is the ability to take advantage of local recording via a microSD card. So a perfect way to put your savings to work is to grab SanDisk’s 64GB microSDXC card for $12.50 at Amazon.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt on sale for $153.50, as well as First Alert’s Onelink HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector at $97.50 for more ways to upgrade your smart home.

YI Outdoor 1080p Security Camera features:

The YI Outdoor Camera is the answer to your outdoor surveillance needs. It records clear images in 1080p resolution rain or shine, day and night, to provide safety and reliability. The 110° wide-angle lens with a 3.9mm focal length delivers an ideal viewing range with bright vivid images, with the included universal ball mount you can adjust the camera to view in more directions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!