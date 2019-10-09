Amazon Smart Home Services offer to set up your tech and more from $50

- Oct. 9th 2019 2:11 pm ET

0

Amazon offers several at-home services for its customers, including cleaning and installation. Perhaps one of its lesser-known offerings comes in the way of smart home design. You can contact Amazon to help you put together your smart home if you’re unsure of where to start. And with so many different brands out there competing for your money, it can be overwhelming to choose where to start. HomeKit? Assistant? Alexa? Each one offers its list of features that may fit your lifestyle best. Amazon Smart Home Services looks to fill in the gaps with its installation services, which are, of course, centered around the online giant’s stable of products. Head below to learn more.

