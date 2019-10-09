Amazon Smart Home Services installs your tech

When looking to set up a smart home for the first time, installation can be a pretty overwhelming venture. Amazon promises experts that have been “handpicked” with a wide range of technology experience and a passion for customer service. Each one is licensed and certified in a variety of platforms. Read: these people should be able to get your products installed.

Book a visit from an Amazon expert to learn the latest in home automation technologies and smart home devices. Your expert will help you set up home automation to create a personalized smart home where you can easily control lights, switches, temperature and more using simple home automation techniques.

Amazon Smart Home Services offers appointments Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm. It’s all designed around making the installation as easy as possible. Currently, Amazon offers installation of five major categories, including smart locks, security cameras, doorbells, thermostats, and lights. That covers many of the leading products that are popular with our readers here at 9to5Toys.

Pricing and availability

Browsing this landing page offers a more in-depth look at pricing and what’s available in your area. Most services are priced between $50 and $100. However, that might vary depending on where you live in the United States. Essential services like TV wall mounting and other home theater installations are widely available. Complete smart home services are more reserved for metro areas with higher populations.

Amazon is expected to continue expanding its Smart Home Services offerings in the United States throughout 2019 and 2020. If you’re on the fence, jump over to this page and learn more about how Amazon can help you install and a wide range of products, including Ring, Echo, Blink, and many more.