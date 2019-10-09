This affordable Apple Watch dock is down to just $4.50 (Amazon all-time low)

Becool Electronics (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers the OPSO Watch Stand for $4.59 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it’s been as high as $10 in the past, but usually goes for $6. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and easily one of the best dock prices we’ve ever seen. This minimalist Apple Watch stand delivers a home for your wearable with a simple design. It’s made of a soft rubber to ensure that your Watch and bedside table are not scratched while in-use. Ideal for use while on the road or at home. Rated 3.8/5 stars by 870 Amazon customers.

You’d be hardpressed to find a more affordable Apple Watch dock than today’s deal. Most of the other popular options in this category sell for at least $10 at Amazon and upwards of $50.

Be sure to note that you’ll need to supply your own Apple Watch charging puck for this dock. You can easily slip in the one included with your wearable or grab an extra third-party option for travel.

OPSO Apple Watch Stand features:

Fit with original watch charger and Opso Apple watch charger(match other MFi Certified cables). The stand Can be detached into two parts, convenient to carry with, the thick one is for original watch charger, the other thin one is for OPSO watch charger. Made from ABS+TPU fireproof material. Besides stylish design and Non-Slip Base, the OPSO Apple watch stand holds Apple watch for a comfortable viewing angle and support Nightstand Mode.

