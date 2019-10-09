TaoTronics’ LED Lamp wields a built-in 10W Qi charger: $32.50 (Save 35%)

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with built-in Qi Charger (TT-DL038) for $32.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 4P5NISGM at checkout. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This lamp emits 400-lumens of brightness and is capable of charging smartphones at up to 10W speeds. It features five lighting modes and the same amount of individual brightness levels. If a non-Qi device needs topped off, a built-in 5V/1A USB-A port makes this task simple to achieve. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Oh, and if you haven’t checked out today’s smartphone accessory deals, take a moment and have a look.

Ditch the lamp and go Qi-only to reduce today’s spending. Anker’s PowerWave Qi Charger is just $16 and it actually props your phone up. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 3,300 reviewers. Swing by today’s Gold Box to find even more Anker gear worthy of your consideration.

TaoTronics LED Qi-enabled Desk Lamp features:

Fast Wireless Charging Base: LED desk lamp borrows RAVPower Hyper air technology to fast charge compatible iPhone and Samsung devices up to 7.5W and 10W respectively

5 Colors time-saving memory function restores previous settings automatically

Night Light Mode: desk lamp with wireless charger helps you or your children dream away in a softly lit environment; find the way easily and safely for nightly get up

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!