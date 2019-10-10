Apple’s urBeats 3 Lightning Earphones are less than $42.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Apple Beats urBeats 3 Lightning Earphones for $42.44 shipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed two days. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within about $2 of the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. Folks that prefer a wired connection are bound to love pairing these earbuds with iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. They feature an ergonomic design and tangle-free cable that makes them easier to carry in a bag. The earbuds are magnetic, ensuring they snap together automatically for a less-cluttered feel. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Keep things simple with a standard pair of Apple Earpods at $23. These iconic headphones look very similar to AirPods but still have a wire with Lightning connector, making them compatible with every modern Apple smartphone since iPhone 5. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For those wanting to climb aboard the truly-wireless train, check out our brand new video review of Edifier’s TWS5 earbuds. We dubbed them as ‘a great, affordable wireless earbud option with some top notch features.’ Support for Bluetooth 5.0 along with 32-hour battery life also made these notable.

Beats urBeats 3 Lightning Earphones features:

Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience

Optimal ergonomic design for all-day comfort; Lightning Connector for audio

Variety of Ear tip options provide individualized fit for noise isolation

Tangle-free flat cable and magnetic earbuds offer easy portability

Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with remote talk

