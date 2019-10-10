Bundle a two-camera Arlo Pro 2 System with Audio Doorbell at $300 ($385 value)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Home Security System bundled with an audio doorbell for $299.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally purchasing both the camera system and doorbell would set you back $386 right now at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you over 22%. This is also $20 under buying both at their combined all-time lows, and the best value we’ve tracked. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features, and the included doorbell lets you hear who’s at the door from anywhere. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating on the camera set, and the doorbell is a #1 best-seller.

Those that can live without 1080p video feeds can save even more while still enjoying the other Arlo perks with its Pro Two-Camera System at $230. Or if you’d rather ditch the security system in favor of something more entry-level, and affordable too, consider the $26 Wyze Cam. At just a fraction of the lead deal’s price, there’s still 1080p feeds and free video storage. Even if buying more than one, you’ll still make out with more cash in your wallet.

Want to get started with a more high-end security system, check out our hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s UniFi Protect camera setup.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera System bundle features:

Arlo Pro 2 keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades.

