Home Depot discounts air compressors and tools from $18: RYOBI, DEWALT, more

- Oct. 10th 2019 8:47 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off select air compressors. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 6-gallon Pancake Air Compressor with two nailers for $199. As a comparison, it originally sold for $330 but typically is listed at $300 these days. This is a match of our previous mention. RYOBI’s pancake air compressor kit includes a brad and finish nailer, alongside a bundled 25-foot hose and nails. With its portable design, this air compressor is great for small DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout is the DEWALT 27-gallon 200PSI Portable Electric Air Compressor at $479. You’d typically pay closer to $525 at other retailers. Unlike the featured deal above, it delivers substantially more power and capacity for bigger jobs. The two-wheel design ensures that you can easily maneuver it from one location to another. One downfall, however, is that you won’t get any bundled accessories here. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals from Milwaukee, Husky, and other retailers.

RYOBI Electric Air Compressor features:

RYOBI introduces the 6 Gal. Electric Pancake Air Compressor with 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. Brad Nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. Finish Nailer, and 25 ft. Hose. This 6 Gal. compressor has an innovative design that is jam-packed with best-in-class features. It includes an 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. brad nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. finish nailer and 25 ft. hose for a wide range of applications. The tank and 150 PSI output are a perfect combination for many jobs around your home or site. The user-friendly nailers were built with longevity in mind and feature toolless depth-of-drive adjustment, adjustable rear exhaust, and no-mar pads, plus a nonslip rubber grip for comfort.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp