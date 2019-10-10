Home Depot discounts air compressors and tools from $18: RYOBI, DEWALT, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off select air compressors. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 6-gallon Pancake Air Compressor with two nailers for $199. As a comparison, it originally sold for $330 but typically is listed at $300 these days. This is a match of our previous mention. RYOBI’s pancake air compressor kit includes a brad and finish nailer, alongside a bundled 25-foot hose and nails. With its portable design, this air compressor is great for small DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout is the DEWALT 27-gallon 200PSI Portable Electric Air Compressor at $479. You’d typically pay closer to $525 at other retailers. Unlike the featured deal above, it delivers substantially more power and capacity for bigger jobs. The two-wheel design ensures that you can easily maneuver it from one location to another. One downfall, however, is that you won’t get any bundled accessories here. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals from Milwaukee, Husky, and other retailers.

RYOBI Electric Air Compressor features:

RYOBI introduces the 6 Gal. Electric Pancake Air Compressor with 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. Brad Nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. Finish Nailer, and 25 ft. Hose. This 6 Gal. compressor has an innovative design that is jam-packed with best-in-class features. It includes an 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. brad nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. finish nailer and 25 ft. hose for a wide range of applications. The tank and 150 PSI output are a perfect combination for many jobs around your home or site. The user-friendly nailers were built with longevity in mind and feature toolless depth-of-drive adjustment, adjustable rear exhaust, and no-mar pads, plus a nonslip rubber grip for comfort.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!