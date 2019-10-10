This $8 RAVPower multi-tool offers great value at a new Amazon all-time low

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers the RAVPower 5-in-1 Multi-tool for $7.99 Prime shipped when promo code CJZRDMJN is applied during checkout. As a comparison, we’ve previously mentioned it around $15 and has regularly sold for around $12 recently. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked so far. With an affordable price tag and 5-in-1 design, there’s a lot to love about this multi-tool. It’s made of stainless steel, offers a blackout design, and an ergonomic build for use over extended periods of time. The included screwdriver housing can accept any of the nine bits included with purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s deal is about as good as it gets for a multi-tool. You could grab this pocket knife at $7 but it doesn’t bring nearly the level of functionality in comparison to today’s lead deal. You’ll want to swing by our roundup of the best multi-tools for even more options starting from $5, including notable brands like Gerber, Leatherman, and others.

RAVPower Multi-tool features:

Multi-Purpose Pocket Tool Kit: Seamlessly transforms into a plier, can opener, knife / saw blade, bottle opener, and even a screwdriver with the included 9-in-1 bit set

Built-In Protection for Safer Use: Discretely integrated safeguard prevents the blade from accidentally closing on your fingers by requiring you to push inwards to fold it

Durable Stainless Steel Tools: Black oxide multifunctional knife sports a sleek, stealth look and will serve you impeccably over time without rusting

Ergonomic Handle for Both Hands: Both righties and lefties can comfortably hold the tool kit to tackle all tasks with ease

