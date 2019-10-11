Amazon’s 1-day Osprey backpack sale has deals from $24

- Oct. 11th 2019 7:18 am ET

From $24
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Osprey Packs in a wide range of styles. Deals start at $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll need to add the product listing to your cart to see the discounted price in most instances. Our top pick is the Daylite Sling for $31.96 in various colors. You’d typically pay $40 with today’s deal being the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. This sleek shoulder sling is perfect for day adventures with a harness design, large zippered main compartment, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals are dive into the entire sale right here.

There’s plenty of other notable deals in today’s sale for just about any style. You’ll find high-end backpacking accessories as well as more affordable options. Hit this landing page for all the best Osprey deals from Amazon today.

Osprey Daylite Sling features:

  • Zippered front stretch mesh pocket
  • Harness stretch mesh pocket
  • Large zippered main compartment
  • Interior mesh organizer and key clip
  • Multifunctional interior sleeve

