Amazon discounts Fire TV lineup: 4K Stick at $35, Recast $180, more from $25

Amazon is currently offering its Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $5 and matches the lowest we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. Amazon has brought 4K HDR support to its latest Fire TV Stick, alongside a bundled Alexa Voice Remote that makes searching for content a breeze. Plus, all of your favorite shows from streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and more are available here. Those who don’t need 4K can pick up the entry-level Fire TV Stick for $25, down from $40. Both carry 4.5+ star ratings from over over 40,000 shoppers. Head below for more.

The Fire TV discounts don’t stop there today, as Amazon is also offering the Recast Two-Tuner OTA DVR 500GB is on sale for $179.99, down from $230. You can also step up to the 1TB Four-Tuner model, which is down from its regular $280 price tag to $219.99. Both discounts are matching our previous mention and right around some of the best we’ve seen in 2019. Recast allows you to record content thanks to its built-in DVR capabilities and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,700 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

