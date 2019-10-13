Amazon’s Gold Box has up to 30% off unique glassware, candles, more from $12

- Oct. 13th 2019 10:58 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of handmade gifts and décor by up to 30% with deals starting at $12 Prime shipped. In today’s sale, you’ll find everything from unique glassware and posters, to festive candles, jewelry, and more. One notable discount is on the BenShot Gold Ball Pint Glass for $18.19. Down from $26, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks a new low. This clever 16-Oz. pint glass has a nifty design that features a real golf ball wedged into the side. It’ll make a great gift for the golf fan in your life. Shop the rest of the sale right here

 BenShot Gold Ball Pint Glass features:

16oz pint glass from the father and son team at BenShot. We’re a family run team of artisan glass-makers. We employ a full team of glassmakers in Wisconsin.. Search google for “BenShot Reviews” to see our reviews and learn more about how we give back to our community. Each pint glass is hand-sculpted to create a unique drinking masterpiece. We use a real Titleist golf balls when we make our glass. 16oz Pint glass – High quality, heavy glass holds a true 16oz. Glasses come individually packaged. Safe to use to drink. Dishwasher safe

