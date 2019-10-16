Apple Pencil 2 hits new Amazon all-time low price with rare discount

Amazon offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $116.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. Regularly $129 at Best Buy and other retailers, this is just the second discount we’ve tracked all-time and a new Amazon low. Apple Pencil 2 delivers “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.” It’s a great way to take your iPad Pro to the next level as a notepad, canvas, and more. Compatible with the latest iPad Pro models only.

Those looking to save further may want to consider Logitech Crayon at $54. Crayon offers an alternative to Apple Pencil, delivering “precision writing without delay” on your iPad. No pairing is required, simply turn it on and you’re ready to rock. Great for creating iPad artwork, taking notes and more. Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen). We called it a “price-friendly alternative” to more expensive options on the market in our hands-on review.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.

With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.

Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation).

Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. The seamless design — no connectors or moving parts — makes it easy to store

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!