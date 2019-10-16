Enjoy a bedtime book with Aukey’s table lamp at $21 (40% off)

AukeyDirect via Amazon is offering its Touch-Sensitive Bedside Table Lamp for $21.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code QDQQ6JSY at checkout. This is down nearly 40% from its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering lighting memory, your new lamp will turn on identically to how it shut off. Plus, with 300 lumens of output, you’ll enjoy plenty of light for bedside reading. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-focused illumination option, this 6-pack of LED Night Lights is just $12 Prime shipped is a great alternative. Packed with motion and light sensors, they’ll only turn on when it’s dark and movement is detected. Just keep in mind these won’t give out enough light to read with, nor stay lit for very long once they do detect motion.

For even more illumination, Makita’s 360-degree LED lantern and flashlight combo is currently down to $37 from its $55 regular rate. And don’t forget about the 2-pack of LED flashlights that we have on sale for right around $2.50 each.

Aukey Bedside Lamp features:

This clean, contemporary LED desk lamp provides clear, warm white light for bedrooms, living rooms, and relaxed modern offices

The even, diffused light is comfortable for eyes and perfect for reading or relaxing

Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive, touch-sensitive top surface. Turns on next time with the last-set brightness level

Energy-efficient LED bulbs use only 6 watts of power to generate 300 lumens of light and have an incredibly long lifetime

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!