Expand your Makita tool set with a 360º LED Lantern/Flashlight: $37 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V LXT Cordless LED Lantern/Flashlight (DML806) for $37 shipped. That’s over 30% off what it has been fetching there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This multi-purpose light can be used in a variety of ways. Its lantern capabilities range can offer either 180 or 360-degrees of light with up to 620 lumens of brightness. When used as a flashlight, you’ll stand to benefit from 90 lumens of brightness and increased battery time. Depending on which LXT batteries you already have, up to 59 hours of light can be achieved. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a pocketable light, check out Anker’s rechargeable Flashlight for $21 when clipping the on-page coupon. While it can’t be used as a 360-degree lantern, you stand to benefit from a compact design that can be taken anywhere. Once charged via USB, owners can expect up to 20 hours of light when in medium-beam mode.

Speaking of Anker lighting, the company-owned Eufy brand recently took the wraps off its Smart Floodlight, a product that clearly targets Ring’s similar offering. Dive into our release coverage to learn more.

Those interested in DEWALT offerings should have a look at some of the deals we’ve found today. Not only did we see a racking kit, we also took notice of a 38-piece bit set. No matter which deal you choose, get ready to bag at least a 25% discount.

Makita 18V LED Lantern/Flashlight features:

Three L.E.D. lighting modes: 360º lantern, 180º lantern or flashlight

360º lantern mode provides 620 lumens; 180º lantern mode provides 310 lumens; flashlight mode provides 90 lumens

180-360º lantern lighting allows the user to select between entire work area or specific task illumination

