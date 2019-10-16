Score a new all-time low on Lenovo’s Tab 4 10 Plus at $100 (Reg. $150)

Lenovo offers its Tab 4 10 Plus 10-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low by $20 and is around $60 off the regular going rate. This model features a 10-inch HD display with 32GB worth of onboard storage and 2GB of RAM. It’s all powered by a 64-bit Quad-core Snapdragon 1.4GHz processor with up to 20-hours of battery life. Ideal for a budget-friendly tablet when you’re not ready to shell out more cash for an iPad. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 1,800 Amazon customers.

Put your savings to good use and grab an AmazonBasics 6-foot USB-C cable. There are a few colors available here, or jump to a different length if needed. It’s also always a good idea to have extra USB-C cables around as more and more manufacturers are making the switch to the connectivity medium.

Don’t forget, Amazon still has the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 32GB for $187.50. You’d usually pay upwards of $250 for this model, which also doubles as an Alexa display.

Lenovo Tab 4 features:

THEATER-LIKE MULTIMEDIA: 10-inch tablet has a brilliant HD display with booming Dolby Atmos Audio and built-in dual-stereo front-facing speakers perfect for binge-watching TV and movies on-the-go

TABLET FOR KIDS: Transform to a kids tablet with Lenovo Kid’s Pack, including a shock-resistant bumper, blue-light screen filter and fun stickers; family sharing is now a breeze

MULTI-ACCOUNT: With multi-user and multi-space functionality, switch to Productivity Mode and add the Lenovo Bluetooth keyboard for a 2-in-1 tablet

HIGH PERFORMANCE ANDROID TABLET: Wifi tablet has a 64-bit Quad-core Snapdragon processor of up to 1.4 GHz, 2GB of RAM, plus an epic 20 hour battery life for seamless performance on any day-to-day tasks

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!