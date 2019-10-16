Rock out to Marshall’s Kilburn II Speaker at a new low of $208 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $208.38 shipped. Having originally sold for $300, we’ve more recently been tracking it around $250, like you’ll find at Best Buy as well as B&H. Today’s offer is $32 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 100 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Save a bit more and opt for the first generation Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $165. You’ll be ditching the higher audio fidelity and other improvements, but if a lower price is worth the tradeoffs, you’ll be happy with the same classic design.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing the Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker on sale for $49. This option ditches the more iconic design in favor of an even more portable form-factor and increased water-resistance.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

