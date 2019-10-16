Rock out to Marshall’s Kilburn II Speaker at a new low of $208 (Reg. $250)

- Oct. 16th 2019 4:27 pm ET

Get this deal
$250 $208
0

Amazon offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $208.38 shipped. Having originally sold for $300, we’ve more recently been tracking it around $250, like you’ll find at Best Buy as well as B&H. Today’s offer is $32 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 100 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Save a bit more and opt for the first generation Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $165. You’ll be ditching the higher audio fidelity and other improvements, but if a lower price is worth the tradeoffs, you’ll be happy with the same classic design. 

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing the Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker on sale for $49. This option ditches the more iconic design in favor of an even more portable form-factor and increased water-resistance.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$250 $208

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Marshall

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go