Apple Watch Series 5 is up to $50 off, returning prices to all-time lows

Amazon is currently taking $50 off various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models. Those preferring the GPS-only configuration will find $15 off on a handful of listings. This is a match of our previous mention and just the second discount we’ve tracked. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Those willing to go with the previous-generation Apple Watch Series 4 can still save big with up to $159 off various models.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

LTE and UMTS, Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, S5 with 64-bit dual-core processo,r W3 Apple wireless chip, Barometric altimeter, Capacity 32GB, Optical heart sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Improved accelerometer up to 32 g‑forces, Improved gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display with Force Touch (1000 nits), Digital Crown with haptic feedback, Louder speaker, Ion-X strengthened glass, Sapphire crystal and ceramic back, Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, Up to 18 hours of battery life, Water resistant 50 meters, watchOS 5.

