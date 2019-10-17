DEWALT’s 35-pc. Bit Set includes a 10x magnetic system at under $22 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 35-piece FlexTorq Bit Set (DWA2T35IR) for $21.72 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly 30% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This set offers a wide variety of bits, sockets, and accessories. One of its headlining features is the 10x magnetic lock system that is designed to hold screws tightly in place. This is said to reduce wobbling, breakage, and minimize drops. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another option worth considering is DEWALT’s 45-piece Bit Set for $16. Take note that while this set does offer more pieces, you will forfeit the magnetic lock system and included sockets. Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers have rated this set an average of 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re in need of actual DEWALT tools and batteries, don’t miss out on today’s Amazon Gold Box. There you’ll find options like a 10-inch table saw, 9-tool combo kit, and much more. Oh, and don’t forget about the 38-piece set we found yesterday.

DEWALT 35-piece FlexTorq Bit Set features:

The DEWALT DWA2T35IR 35 Piece IMPACT READY FlexTorq Screwdriving Bit Set is a 35-piece screwdriver kit with plenty of screw tips for all of your driving needs

Reduces Wobbles & Breakage

Minimizes Drops

FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees

10x Magnetic Screw Lock system

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!