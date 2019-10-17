Onkyo’s 7.1-Ch. system adds surround sound to your home theater: $265 (38% off)

Onkyo’s official Newegg store offers its SKS-HT870 7.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker System for $265 shipped. Usually selling for $425 right now at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 38%, is $5 under the previous 2019 low and is the best we’ve seen in years. Onkyo’s 7.1-channel home theater system features four satellites, two floor-standing speakers, a center module and subwoofer. It’s said to offer a full-bodied surround-sound experience and will surely turn movie night into more of a spectacle. Over 650 customers haver left a 4.5/5 star rating at Amazon. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets for a 7.1-channel system when compared to alternatives at Amazon. Though it does require an A/V receiver to drive all of the speakers. So if you’ll be starting from scratch, then Logitech’s Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System is worth keeping in mind. At $259, it’s just a tad less than the Onkyo system. But it includes everything you’ll need to get started, THX-certified sound output, and more.

Don’t have room to outfit your setup with a 7.1-channel system? Consider bringing home the Polk Command Sound Bar with Alexa for $239 (save 20%). Or if you’re looking to tame your mess of remotes, Logitech’s Harmony Elite can control your home theater, smart home devices, and more at $153 (Refurb, Orig. $350).

Onkyo 7.1-Ch. Home Theater System features:

For maximum audio impact, your multichannel Onkyo receiver should be accompanied by a full-blooded surround-sound speaker set. Fitting the bill is the new SKS-HT870, a 7.1-channel system that consists of a two-way center speaker, two front floorstanding speakers, two surround speakers, two surround back speakers and a powered subwoofer.

