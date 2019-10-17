Oster’s Toaster Oven is an air fryer too, now $70 (Reg. up to $170)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven (TSSTTVMAF1) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to as much as $180 at Best Buy, this one is currently on sale for $90 at Walmart and Amazon. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and is the best we can find. This model covers all of your typical countertop toaster oven tasks and doubles as an air fryer. Other feathers include adjustable temperature control, a see-through glass window and five preset cooking functions: “convection bake, bake, roast, broil, and toast.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need the air frying capabilities on today’s featured deal, you can certainly put a new toaster oven on the countertop for less. The Black+Decker 4-Slice model goes for just over $36 and carries solid 4+ star ratings from nearly 1,600 Amazon customers. While this model has a slightly different form-factor, it will still handle 9-inch pizzas, 4 slices of toast and more at nearly half the price.

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more price drops on small kitchen appliances, tools and lighting, among other things.

Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

Prepare entrees and side dishes with this Oster toaster oven with air fryer. The two-position rack lets you adjust the layout to accommodate different-sized items, and the 22L interior holds family-size portions. This Oster toaster oven with air fryer includes a mesh basket for easy cleanup, and the 60-minute timer alerts you when the cooking process is finished.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!