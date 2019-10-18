Amazon has several bit sets on sale, prices start from just $4 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the SKIL 33-piece Bit Set (89033) for $4.17 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This incredibly inexpensive set includes a wide variety of popular bits. Each option comes in a variety of sizes, allowing you to easily find the best fit for the job at hand. A carrying case comes with it, making it simple to keep everything tidy and easy-to-find. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More bit sets on sale at Amazon:

Don’t forget about the deal we spotted on DEWALT’s double-ended bits for just $3. When it comes to full-blown tools, we’ve got several of those too. Brands include Black & Decker, Ryobi, and Bosch. Looking for inspiration when growing your tool collection? Check out our helpful guide.

SKIL 33-piece Bit Set features:

  • Contains the most common sizes
  • Ideal for most household projects
  • Includes 32 insert bits and 1 magnetic bit holder

