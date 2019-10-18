Save $400 on Bose’s high-end Music Wave System IV, now $199 (Refurb)

The official Bose eBay storefront is offering its Wave Music System IV for $199 shipped in refurbished condition. This is down from its $599 going rate at retailers like Best Buy, beats our last mention of $300, and is a new low that we’ve tracked. Offering up “lifelike, room-filling” audio this sound system is perfect for parties this winter. You’ll get an AM/FM radio here alongside a CD player, giving you multiple ways to enjoy high-quality music. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, there’s plenty leftover to grab the Bose SoundTouch Wireless Link Adapter at $149. This adds Bluetooth capabilities to your new speaker system, as well as Alexa voice control should you already own one of Amazon’s assistants.

If you don’t already own an Alexa speaker, the original Echo Plus is currently on sale for $50 at Woot. Hurry though, this sale ends tonight.

Bose Wave music system IV:

Exclusive waveguide speaker technology delivers high-performance sound

CD/MP3 CD player with repeat, random and continuous play

Advanced AM/FM tuner with onscreen text display of song and artist information

Auxiliary input for other sources

Slim credit card-style remote operates all functions

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!