Converse shoes for the entire family 25% off during its Clearance Event

For a limited time only, Converse offers 25% off sale items with promo code OCT25 at checkout. Customers with a NikePlus Membership receive free delivery (sign up for free here). The Chuck Taylor All Star High Top is on sale for $34 and originally was priced at $45. This style is available in an array of color options and they’re gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. These shoes are a classic and will look great paired with jeans and casual tops for fall weather. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Converse customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star High Top $34 (Orig. $45)
- Lucky Star Low Top $37 (Orig. $50)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top $45 (Orig. $60)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Space High Top $34 (Orig. $45)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Suede High Top $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chuck 70 Pop Toe High Top $41 (Orig. $55)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Studs Low Top $41 (Orig. $55)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Slip $34 (Orig. $45)
- Chuck 70 Exploding Star Low Top $43 (Orig. $58)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Get Tubed Low Top $30 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the REI Outlet Event that’s offering up to 30% off cold weather outerwear.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!