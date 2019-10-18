When it comes to running Windows on Mac, Parallels is one of the best in the game. Today we see some notable price drops on the standard Desktop virtual machine software as well as Parallels Toolbox for Mac/Windows. Using code Y1D-DNG-PPZ at checkout will knock an additional 15% off your order (upgrades excluded) — Head below for a closer look and the lowest current prices on Parallels apps.

Running Windows on Mac with Parallels:

Running Windows on Mac is as simple as installing Parallels Desktop 15. The app is available in two versions: a perpetual license with paid upgrades or a yearly subscription with free updates. Both of these are eligible for today’s discount code and are now at the best prices we can find.

Parallels Desktop 15:

The code above will knock the perpetual license variant down to $84.99 from the usual $100 and will remain a part of your arsenal for as long as your os supports it. The yearly subscription, on the other hand, will drop from $79.99 per year down to $67.99 and is the most affordable point of entry. Just note, you will have to pay full price the following year (or wait for another 9to5Toys deal) on this option. Today’s deals are quite notable and are the lowest possible prices available right now. Amazon charges $80 on the one-year subscription right now, for comparison. Today’s deal is also about 5% deeper than our previous 10% mention.

Parallels Desktop 15 is described as the “fastest, easiest, and most powerful application for running Windows on Mac.” We tend to mostly agree with that sentiment in our hands-on review, saying that “version 15 is a refinement of the virtualization experience.” Whether it’s for testing applications across multiple operating systems or simply accessing your favorite Windows apps on your Mac machine, Parallels Desktop 15 is always worth a closer look, and especially so at 15% off.

Parallels Desktop Features:

Use Windows side-by-side with macOS (no restarting required) on your MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini or Mac Pro. Share files and folders, copy and paste images and text & drag and drop files between Mac and Windows applications. Parallels Desktop automatically detects what you need to get started so you are up and going within minutes! If you need Windows, you’ll be prompted to Download and Install Windows 10.

