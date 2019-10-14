The top-ranked Notability productivity app gets rare price drop: $9 (Reg. $12)

Notability is among the top 3 ranked productivity apps on the App Store. So it shouldn’t be surprising that it carries a 4+ star rating from over 33,000 users. It also shouldn’t be surprising that it rarely goes on sale. However, today is one of those rare days. The regularly $12 app is now available for $8.99 on the App Store. From sharing documents to working with “text, photos, GIFs, web pages, and more,” Notability has all of your mobile productivity tasks covered. It was just recently updated for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 as well as for Dark Mode and more. All the details are down below.

Notability :

Welcome to Notability: powerful, yet wonderfully simple note-taking and PDF annotation. Students, teachers, and business professionals use Notability daily to enrich their lives. It is uniquely designed for each device to provide the best note-taking experience at school, home, and work. Apple Editors’ Choice on iPad, iPhone, and Mac! Top selling paid app on iPad App Store, regularly ranked #1.

