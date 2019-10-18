Woot is currently discounting a selection of Google Pixel Android Smartphones with deals starting at $113 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Headlining the sale is the GSM Unlocked Pixel 3 XL 128GB in Not Pink for $489.99. Down from its usual $680 price tag, like you’ll find at Amazon, that’s good for a 28% discount and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on this storage tier. You’ll also be able to grab the 64GB version for $439.99, down from $599. Now that the latest handset from Google is out, grabbing the previous generation is a notable way to score extra value. Here you’ll get a 6.3-inch 1440p display powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. Head below for more details on the Pixel 3 XL as well as additional deals in the sale.

If the Pixel 3 XL is a little too out of your price point, you’ll find several other discounted Google handsets on sale at Woot. Deals start at $113 for the original Pixel in factory refurbished condition. There’s also a refurbished version of Pixel 3a for $330, or the larger XL model at $358. All of which include a 90-day warranty.

Looking to score a notable deal on Google’s latest releases? Because you’re in luck. Right now Verizon is offering a buy one get one free promotion on Pixel 4/XL, and sweetening the pot even more by throwing in an additional $200 gift card. Or if you’d rather, Amazon is throwing in a free $100 gift card when you pick up either phone from the retailer.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Create, share and stay connected with this black Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone. Its 64GB of storage lets you save important files and apps, and the 12.2-megapixel rear camera has autofocus to take professional-looking photos easily. The 6.3-inch touch screen on this Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone is water-resistant and dust-resistant.

