Score Google Pixel 3 XL from $440 (28% off), plus OG Pixel from $113 and more

- Oct. 18th 2019 8:28 am ET

Feature
0

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Google Pixel Android Smartphones with deals starting at $113 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Headlining the sale is the GSM Unlocked Pixel 3 XL 128GB in Not Pink for $489.99. Down from its usual $680 price tag, like you’ll find at Amazon, that’s good for a 28% discount and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on this storage tier. You’ll also be able to grab the 64GB version for $439.99, down from $599. Now that the latest handset from Google is out, grabbing the previous generation is a notable way to score extra value. Here you’ll get a 6.3-inch 1440p display powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. Head below for more details on the Pixel 3 XL as well as additional deals in the sale.

If the Pixel 3 XL is a little too out of your price point, you’ll find several other discounted Google handsets on sale at Woot. Deals start at $113 for the original Pixel in factory refurbished condition. There’s also a refurbished version of Pixel 3a for $330, or the larger XL model at $358. All of which include a 90-day warranty.

Looking to score a notable deal on Google’s latest releases? Because you’re in luck. Right now Verizon is offering a buy one get one free promotion on Pixel 4/XL, and sweetening the pot even more by throwing in an additional $200 gift card. Or if you’d rather, Amazon is throwing in a free $100 gift card when you pick up either phone from the retailer.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Create, share and stay connected with this black Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone. Its 64GB of storage lets you save important files and apps, and the 12.2-megapixel rear camera has autofocus to take professional-looking photos easily. The 6.3-inch touch screen on this Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone is water-resistant and dust-resistant.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Android

Android
woot

woot
Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go