TACKLIFE’s 800A/18000mAh car jump starter is a travel must at $60 (Reg. $80)

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE T8 800A Peak/18000mAh Car Jump Starter for $59.98 shipped when the code GI2LXTED is used at checkout. This is down $20 from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up the ability to jump start a vehicle with an engine as large as 7L, this portable battery is a must for trips. Plus, it functions as an 18000mAh battery to recharge your devices like iPhone and iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the jump starting capability and opt for the Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger at $19 Prime shipped. While you’re taking quite a hit on total capacity and features, the small form factor here makes it super simple to carry with you anywhere.

TACKLIFE T8 Car Jump Starter features:

With 800 amps peak current, the Tacklife T8 can jump start 12V cars, SUVs, trucks or vans up to 30 times on a full charge (charging takes 4.5 hours)

It’s a compact power bank (18000mAh capacity), can charge your phone with dual USB ports (one is a 5v/9v Quick Charge) and can power your other car accessories using a 12V 10A DC port

Not just a car battery charger, the T8 comes equipped with super bright LEDs functioning as an emergency flashlight

