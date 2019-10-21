Upgrade your podcasting setup with this USB condenser mic kit: $69 (Reg. $115)

- Oct. 21st 2019 4:20 pm ET

0

Tonor Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Cardioid Condenser Microphone for $68.99 shipped when the code KYGLT7AX is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its original rate of $115 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re in the market for a new voiceover microphone, streaming setup, or just want to sound better on conference calls, this makes the job easy. Requiring only a simple USB connection, this microphone’s setup is minimal at best. Plus, this bundle includes a shock mount, boom arm, and pop filter, allowing you to have everything you need to get started. Rated 5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more all-in-one design, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone is $49 shipped at Amazon. Though you won’t get the boom arm, shock mount, or pop filter here, this microphone comes with a built-in stand for ease of use. Plus, it carries Blue’s namesake, which is among the best in USB microphones. Just note that there’s a chance the audio quality might be a bit behind what Tonor offers through its larger cardioid microphone above.

For an ultra-compact recording setup, check out the Blue Yeti Nano. It packs a condenser form factor, USB connectivity, and Blue’s legendary Yeti audio quality. Though it comes in at a higher price than today’s lead deal, it’s the perfect travel companion if you’re needing high-quality audio in a portable form factor.

Tonor USB Cardioid Condenser Microphone features:

  • The gold-plated large diaphragm condenser cartridge makes the sound range of low and high frequency wider and the sound quality more exquisite
  • Sampling rate: 192kHz/24Bit
  • Made of thick, high-quality all-metal material, sturdy and durable, 3 bracing pieces make the bearing capacity more outstanding and the stability stronger

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals TONOR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide