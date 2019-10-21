Upgrade your podcasting setup with this USB condenser mic kit: $69 (Reg. $115)

Tonor Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Cardioid Condenser Microphone for $68.99 shipped when the code KYGLT7AX is used at checkout. This is down 40% from its original rate of $115 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re in the market for a new voiceover microphone, streaming setup, or just want to sound better on conference calls, this makes the job easy. Requiring only a simple USB connection, this microphone’s setup is minimal at best. Plus, this bundle includes a shock mount, boom arm, and pop filter, allowing you to have everything you need to get started. Rated 5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more all-in-one design, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone is $49 shipped at Amazon. Though you won’t get the boom arm, shock mount, or pop filter here, this microphone comes with a built-in stand for ease of use. Plus, it carries Blue’s namesake, which is among the best in USB microphones. Just note that there’s a chance the audio quality might be a bit behind what Tonor offers through its larger cardioid microphone above.

For an ultra-compact recording setup, check out the Blue Yeti Nano. It packs a condenser form factor, USB connectivity, and Blue’s legendary Yeti audio quality. Though it comes in at a higher price than today’s lead deal, it’s the perfect travel companion if you’re needing high-quality audio in a portable form factor.

Tonor USB Cardioid Condenser Microphone features:

The gold-plated large diaphragm condenser cartridge makes the sound range of low and high frequency wider and the sound quality more exquisite

Sampling rate: 192kHz/24Bit

Made of thick, high-quality all-metal material, sturdy and durable, 3 bracing pieces make the bearing capacity more outstanding and the stability stronger

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!