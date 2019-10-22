Jos. A. Bank Super Tuesday Sale offers up to 70% off suits, sweaters, more

Jos. A. Bank’s Super Tuesday Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide including shirts, suits, sweaters, and more. Prices are as marked. Bank Account Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Traditional Fit Hawthorne Twill Field Jacket is currently marked down to $109, which is down from its original rate of $295. A field jacket is a great choice for everyday wear. This style is ideal for cool weather and it can easily be layered too. It also has two exterior and one interior pocket for small storage. Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below.

