Just launched last week, Lululmeon has a new collection called Wilderness. All of the items in this collection were designed for the outdoors and feature durable, breathable knits for added comfort. Best of all, each item is waterproof in case you want to dive in or get caught in rain. This line was also inspired by a 300-mile motorcycle tour with Wilderness Collective through the Sierra National Forest and Yosemite National Park. Inside the collection you will find 12 new pieces that range from $24 to $398. Head below the jump to find all of our favorites from the Lululemon x Wilderness collection.

“We wanted to make sure the product could hold up during a trip like Wilderness, but also look really cool,” says Ben Stubbington, SVP, Design + Concepts, Lululemon. “It had to have the Lululemon aesthetic with the needs of the journey, but also be versatile enough to walk down the street in any city with style and function for your everyday life.”

Escape and Explore Pant

An essential from this collection is the Escape and Explore Pant that’s priced at $198. These pants were made for adventures with multiple pockets, stretchable material, and breathable vents for added comfort. It also features a double layer fabric at the knees and a flexible hem that can be worn with boots or sneakers alike. It also has more room in the quads and buttocks area for athletic builds.

Escape and Explore Rain Jacket

Fall weather can be unpredictable, that’s why a rain jacket is a great option. The Escape and Explore Rain Jacket is waterproof and it has a wide range of mobility for hikes, dirt bike racing, and more. I also love that this jacket is highly functional for the outdoors, however it has a sleek and very fashionable appearance. Although, this is the most expensive piece from the collection priced at $398.

Escape and Explore Thermal Shirt

Finally, one of the most practical items from this line is the Thermal Shirt. I love that you can layer this shirt easily and it’s available in two color options. This style was also made to keep your heat locked in for all day comfort when in cool weather. It also has small side pockets to store items such as your keys or cash. You can find the thermal shirt priced at $98.

Which piece from the Lululemon x Wilderness Collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the Levi’s x Justin Timberlake new collection.

