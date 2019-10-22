Make Roborock’s Robot Vacuum clean up ahead of the holidays at $259 (Save 26%)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $258.99 shipped when checking out with code ROBOROCKE35. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer saves you 26%, is $29 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen. Headlined by a 2.5-hour runtime, this robotic vacuum touts a 2000Pa suction system that is said to tackle just about any mess. It also doubles as a mop and just like other Roborock vacuums, this model also includes Alexa-integration as well as the ability to work with your smart home. With over 310 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

In search of a more affordable way to remove sweeping from the chore list? Consider picking up the eufy RoboVac 11S instead for $180 at Amazon. This option lacks the longer runtime associated with the Roborock model above, but will still handle autonomously cleaning the house thanks to scheduling functionality and more.

For more home goods discounts, be sure to head over to our guide. And with Black Friday just around the corner, be sure to swing by our 2019 predictions on Instant Pot and Anova deals, plus more.

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Roborock E35 uses logic, not random bumping to clean your home. Its dual-gyroscopes and dual-optical motion tracking sensors monitor and analyze every movement it makes. Using this data it makes quick, effective cleaning paths that clean up to 30%* faster than typical robot vacuums. Powerful suction picks up pet hair, crumbs, and an array of dirt. It pulls grime from deep inside thin carpets, and easily lifts it off wood floors for a spotless finish.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!