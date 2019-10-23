Bring a Cuisinart Brew Central Coffeemaker home for $50 today (Reg. up to $90)

- Oct. 23rd 2019 11:05 am ET

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Brew Central 12 Cup Coffeemaker (DCC-1200) for $49.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $90, this model has sold for closer to $64 over the last year at Amazon. Today’s deal is within $5 of the Amazon low and is the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. Alongside the brushed metal design, this maker has a 12-cup, dripless carafe with an ergonomic handle. Other features include an adjustable temperature heating plate, a BPA-free design, a permanent gold tone filter and one of those handy brew pause functions so you can sneak a cup in before it’s finished brewing. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save an additional $30 if you just go with the AmazonBasics 5-cup Coffee Maker for $20 Prime shipped. But this Mr. Coffee option also includes a 12-cup carafe and the brew pause function like today’s featured deal for $25. Both options carry 4+ star ratings.

Whichever option you go with, now might be a good time to give the AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee a try at just $6.50 Prime shipped. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s private-label grocery brands and you’ll find even more deals in our Home Goods Guide.

Cuisinart Brew Central 12 Cup Coffeemaker:

  • Classic brushed metal design with a 12-Cup carafe with ergonomic handle for comfortable, dripless pouring. BPA free
  • Brew pause feature lets you enjoy a cup of coffee before brewing has finished. Adjustable heater plate (low, medium, high) ensures that your coffee stays at the temperature you like best
  • 24-hour advance brew start, programmable auto shutoff from 0 to 4 hours plus a 1- to 4-Cup feature when making less than 5 cups

Cuisinart

