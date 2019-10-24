An Amazon low awaits on Google’s Pixel Slate m3 Tablet at $538 (Save $260)

Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 Tablet for $537.80 shipped. Typically selling for $799, as you’ll currently find at Best Buy as well as direct from Google, that’s good for a 33% discount, is $11 under our previous mention, and a match for the Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display, Pixel Slate sports 64GB of on-board storage alongside 8GB of RAM. Plus with ten hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy all-day usage. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

A great way to make use of your savings is to pick up Google’s $199 Pixel Slate Keyboard. Adding this accessory into the mix helps take the tablet to a new level in terms of productivity. It features backlit keys and a quick snap connector for easily pairing with the Pixel Slate. Or if you’re more of a digital artist, grab the Google Pixel Slate Pen for $93.

Google Pixel Slate m3 features:

Experience the power and portability of this Google Pixel Slate tablet. Featuring a 12.3-inch touch-enabled Molecular Display and dual front-facing speakers, this tablet delivers gorgeous visuals and vibrant audio for an immersive entertainment experience. This Google Pixel Slate tablet keeps you connected all day with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

