Carry your Switch in PowerA’s Zelda-themed Messenger Bag at $21.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon currently offers the PowerA Zelda Breath of the Wild Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch at $21.66 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer is $4 under the previous price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. This bag sports an official seal of approval from Nintendo and thanks to its 2-in-1 travel system, features an internal Switch case that pairs with the Zelda-themed messenger bag. There’s also a padded shoulder strap and a variety of internal storage compartments for housing cables, extra Joy-Con, and more. Over 190 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

For those who don’t need a full messenger bag to tout your Switch around in, the AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Vault Case will only set you back $18. This heavy-duty hard-shell case houses your hybrid console and protects it while out and about.

Looking for some other gear to pair with your Switch? We’re still tracking a notable on PowerA’s Wireless GameCube-style Switch Controller, which is down to $37 (Reg. $50). Or you can grab two HORI Nintendo Switch Steering Wheels for under $10 each (20% off).

PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag features:

The Everywhere Messenger Bag stores the complete Nintendo Switch system for easy portability, and features a removable internal case for carrying the Nintendo Switch handheld style. Design, security, and comfort make this bag a must-have for the Nintendo Switch gamer on-the-go. This bag is officially licensed by the Nintendo Switch team, so you can game however you like, wherever you like.

