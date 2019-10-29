These portable beds offer support for up to 500-pounds from $200 shipped

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MMP Living via Amazon offers the Disc-O-Bed Large with Organizers for $249.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $350 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This unique and portable day bed makes it easy to sleep just about anywhere. You can bunk it, or turn it into two cots if needed. Great for camping and various other activities where a portable sleeping space may come in handy. Perhaps most impressive is its ability to hold up to 500-pounds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The youth version is also on sale at Amazon today for $199.99 shipped in various colors. It usually sells for $300 or so. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Features include a modular design, support for up to 200-pounds, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Disc-O-Bed Large with Organizers features:

Whether you are camping in the back country or hosting family and friends for the night, you can rest easy knowing everyone will be comfortable. When space is at a premium the Disc-O-Bed L is exactly what your need, giving you a supportive and comfortable sleep – wherever your adventures may take you. This versatile, ready-to-go bunkable cot – with its patented lock-in disc system – makes for an easy, one person assembly that is tool-free and only takes a few minutes to set up using the step by step instructions. Good to know that the Disc-O-Bed L also fits a broad range of tents and dome structures commonly used in recreational camping.

