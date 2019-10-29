KitchenAid’s Gooseneck Electric Kettle hits the Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Precision Gooseneck Electric Kettle (KEK1025SS) for $49.99 shipped. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It still fetches $100 from Walmart for comparison. This electric stainless steel kettle features a vintage-style gooseneck design, three flow rate settings, and a brew-range thermometer for “precisely heated and controlled pours.” Along with the 1-liter capacity, it also has boil-dry protection, cordless pouring and a 360-degree base. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

COSORI makes an electric gooseneck kettle which goes for $65 at Amazon right now (clip the on-page coupon). It carries solid ratings and features even more precision preset heating options than today’s featured deal. Or just forget the gooseneck design and grab the highly-rated AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Hot Water Kettle for $21 Prime shipped. The 1-liter option includes a 1-year warranty and a stainless steel design at a fraction of the price.

KitchenAid Precision Gooseneck Electric Kettle:

Precise pour control with a gooseneck spout and three unique flow rate settings. Adjust the flow rate quickly and easily with the lever.

Brew-range thermometer on lid displays current water temperature to ensure preferred range is maintain.

Easy to clean, polished stainless steel with a sleek, compact design.

1 L capacity to boil small or large amounts of water.

