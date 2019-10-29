Nautica offers cozy deals under $30: Sweatshirts, joggers, vests, more

Nautica offers cozy styles for under $30 including sweatshirts, joggers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Stay warm this fall season with the Quarter Zip Ribbed Front Sweater that’s on sale for just $30 and originally was priced at $60. This sweater can easily be dressed up or down and it features a fleece interior for added warmth. It also has a small logo on the chest for a fashionable touch. Be sure to pair this sweater with the Signature Fleece Sweatpants for a comfortable look. These sweatpants are also on sale for $30 and will become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Nautica below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- V-Neck Navtech Sweater $30 (Orig. $60)
- Quarter Zip Ribbed Front Sweater $30 (Orig. $60)
- Full Zip Hoodie $30 (Orig. $60)
- Signature Fleece Sweatpants $30 (Orig. $60)
- Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt $27 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa Quarter Zip Jacket $42 (Orig. $70)
- Tempasphere Vest $60 (Orig. $100)
- Striped Jogger Pants $36 (Orig. $60)
- Nautex Full-Zip Fleece $42 (Orig. $70)
- Contrast Band Fleece Leggings $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
