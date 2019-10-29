Nautica offers cozy deals under $30: Sweatshirts, joggers, vests, more

- Oct. 29th 2019 11:52 am ET

Nautica offers cozy styles for under $30 including sweatshirts, joggers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Stay warm this fall season with the Quarter Zip Ribbed Front Sweater that’s on sale for just $30 and originally was priced at $60. This sweater can easily be dressed up or down and it features a fleece interior for added warmth. It also has a small logo on the chest for a fashionable touch. Be sure to pair this sweater with the Signature Fleece Sweatpants for a comfortable look. These sweatpants are also on sale for $30 and will become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Nautica below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale with popular styles all under $40.

