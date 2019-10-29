Amazon’s Gold Box includes this top-rated Omega juicer for $259 (Reg. $300+)

- Oct. 29th 2019 7:12 am ET

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Omega Juicer and Extractor for $258.96 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay closer to $300 and upwards of $350 at various times throughout the year. This model does it all with the ability to juice, extrude pasta, grind coffee, make baby food and more. It’s an all-in-one nutritional center designed to handle every aspect of your kitchen prep. It also ships with a very impressive 15-year warranty, so you know that it will be around for a long time and make a worthwhile investment. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 500 Amazon reviewers.

Save further and pick up the Breville Compact Juice Fountain for $94.89 shipped. It won’t deliver all of the high-end nutritional centers found on the lead deal above, but there is still quite a bit to like here. Notable features include a 700-watt motor, a three-inch feed tube, and stainless steel cutting discs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Omega Juicer and Extractor features:

  • INDUSTRY LEADING 15-YEAR WARRANTY covering parts and performance
  • LONGER LASTING JUICES: Using a low speed of 80 RPMs results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes
  • EXCLUSIVE: Dual Stage masticating extraction
  • HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES: Extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, and wheatgrass
  • NUTRITION CENTER: Extrude pasta, grind coffee and spices, turn nuts into nut butter, make baby food and frozen desserts, mince herbs and garlic, and whip up soy milk in a flash

