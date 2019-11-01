Rest your Macbook on one of these AmazonBasics stands from $8 (Up to 26% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand for $13.46 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $20, today’s offer is good for an over 32% discount, comes within $3.50 of the all-time low from back in January, and is at one of the best we’ve seen this year. This adjustable stand is an affordable way to elevate your MacBook to eye level in order to reduce neck strain. Thanks to its ventilated design, you’ll also benefit from improved cooling and a built-in six-slot cable organizer helps keep things nice and tidy. With over 3,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll be able to save on its AmazonBasics Metal MacBook and Monitor Stand in silver at $7.91 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $11, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This metal stand can elevate a MacBook or monitor 4.25-inches above your desk to help improve the ergonomics of one’s setup. It provides an 11 by 14.6 by 4.25-inch space to sit workspace accessories on and the raised design offers a place to store a keyboard and more. Over 840 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

For those looking to enhance their setup further, we’re also tracking a 2019 low on Ameriwood’s simplistic Parsons Desk at $53.50 (save $20+).

AmazonBasics Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

Keep your laptop running cooler with this sleek-looking ventilated laptop stand from AmazonBasics. Combining metal-mesh ventilated panels with an adjustable height, the laptop stand provides a better experience for you and better conditions for your laptop.

